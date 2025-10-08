WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 223 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 378,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Somnio Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,664,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

IJR opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.