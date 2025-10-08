Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $232,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $324.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $329.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.