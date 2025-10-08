Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $181.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.18.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

