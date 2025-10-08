Ascent Group LLC Purchases 6,137 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SAN opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

