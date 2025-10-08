WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. $WING

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $409.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital upgraded Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.92.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. The trade was a 39.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

