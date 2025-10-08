14,294 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Bought by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 251.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.