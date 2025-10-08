Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLR stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

