iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV Position Trimmed by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,621,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $112.59.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.