OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,561 shares of company stock worth $11,735,689 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

