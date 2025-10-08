Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

