Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.