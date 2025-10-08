Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,327,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

