Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.52. The company has a market capitalization of $703.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $676.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

