Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

