111 Capital Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining Company $HL

111 Capital lessened its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 647,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 385,283 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after buying an additional 1,437,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 3.9%

HL opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.31. Hecla Mining Company has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

