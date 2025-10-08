Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 4,430 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $139.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

