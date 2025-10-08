111 Capital Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 799,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,809.26. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 31,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $166,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 498,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,636.14. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,536 shares of company stock worth $5,350,202 over the last ninety days. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Research raised Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

