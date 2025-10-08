111 Capital Invests $148,000 in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

111 Capital bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $79,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novavax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.