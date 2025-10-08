111 Capital Invests $165,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

111 Capital purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $17,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,155,000 after buying an additional 2,392,995 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,922,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 2,165,114 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $10,273,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $2,763,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.