Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Reduced by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.30.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

