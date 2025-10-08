Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 724 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $49.51.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

