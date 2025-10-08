111 Capital Buys Shares of 12,126 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 6.33.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,270.72. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $478,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,755,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,275,612.82. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,598 shares of company stock worth $3,466,128. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

