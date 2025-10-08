ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

AAVMY opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

