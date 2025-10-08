Opulen Financial Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Opulen Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

