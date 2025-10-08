111 Capital Purchases New Position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

111 Capital purchased a new stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS alerts:

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Trading Down 1.8%

AMRX opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Kiely sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 225,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,746.59. This represents a 12.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,984.30. The trade was a 67.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,625 over the last ninety days. 17.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.