111 Capital Acquires Shares of 12,926 Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Arvinas by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.39. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 30,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

