111 Capital Buys Shares of 19,497 QuantumScape Corporation $QS

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after buying an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in QuantumScape by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,190,963.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 321,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,297.60. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,923 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $697,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327,870 shares of company stock valued at $26,819,135. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 4.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

