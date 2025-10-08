Puzo Michael J Sells 26,114 Shares of Nestle SA $NSRGY

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestle were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,296,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Down 0.2%

NSRGY stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

