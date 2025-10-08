Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after buying an additional 2,174,216 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809,024 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

