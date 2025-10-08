Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 86.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 164,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,307 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 42.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

