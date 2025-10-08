Birinyi Associates Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 201.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $7,844.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,091.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,556.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

