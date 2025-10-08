Analyzing Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Williams-Sonoma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion 2.99 $1.13 billion $9.09 20.81

Analyst Recommendations

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mint Incorporation and Williams-Sonoma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Williams-Sonoma 1 10 8 2 2.52

Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $199.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 14.54% 54.47% 22.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Mint Incorporation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

