Opulen Financial Group LLC Sells 868 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF $ISCB

Opulen Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISCB opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $252.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

