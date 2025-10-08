Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $94,135,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,031,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,120,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 550,634 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,835,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.