Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,364 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,215,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,888,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,665,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $164,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $140.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

