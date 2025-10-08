Opulen Financial Group LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Opulen Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,053.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 422,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 402,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

