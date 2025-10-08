Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $293.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

