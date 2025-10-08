111 Capital Decreases Stake in Enersys $ENS

111 Capital lowered its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Enersys were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 17.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 23.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 15.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

