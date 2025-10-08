Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 40,821 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,821 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KORP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KORP opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

