lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Head to Head Comparison

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares lululemon athletica and Revolve Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio lululemon athletica $10.59 billion 1.94 $1.81 billion $14.71 11.77 Revolve Group $1.13 billion 1.33 $49.56 million $0.62 33.99

Risk & Volatility

lululemon athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. lululemon athletica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

lululemon athletica has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of lululemon athletica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of lululemon athletica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares lululemon athletica and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets lululemon athletica 16.38% 42.05% 24.10% Revolve Group 3.83% 10.17% 6.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for lululemon athletica and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score lululemon athletica 4 26 4 1 2.06 Revolve Group 1 6 10 0 2.53

lululemon athletica presently has a consensus target price of $232.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%. Given lululemon athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe lululemon athletica is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

lululemon athletica beats Revolve Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

