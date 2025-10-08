Analysts Set Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) PT at $12.50

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPRO opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.26%.The firm had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 2,394.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

