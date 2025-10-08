Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $337.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $348.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.86 and its 200 day moving average is $263.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

