33,558 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

