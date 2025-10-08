6,187 Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 10,855.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Flex by 30.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,709. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Flex’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

