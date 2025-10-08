United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%.The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.