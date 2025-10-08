United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
UBSI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%.The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.30%.
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
