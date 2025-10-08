OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $388,000 in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF $GAL

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.