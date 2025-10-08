Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives $64.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on TVRD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TVRD opened at $40.28 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09.
Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.49). Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 678.79% and a negative return on equity of 565.83%.
