Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives $64.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVRD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Tvardi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVRD

Institutional Trading of Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,427,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVRD opened at $40.28 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.49). Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 678.79% and a negative return on equity of 565.83%.

Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.