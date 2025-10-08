MBL Wealth LLC Sells 146 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

