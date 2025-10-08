Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

