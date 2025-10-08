Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,081,000 after acquiring an additional 337,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 122,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

